Hawkes Bay water project to boost food production

Source: New Zealand Government

Pre-construction work will commence at the Tukituki Water Security Project in Hawkes Bay with the help of a Regional Infrastructure Fund loan of up to $18.13 million, Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson says. The Minister was at an event in Ongaonga today to announce the funding.

“The water storage project would help unlock economic potential – boost food production and create jobs.”

“As a key food producing region, Hawkes Bay has the potential for expansion with reliable long-term water supplies. This project will support land uses such as horticulture, seed production and high-value pastoral farming,” Mr Patterson says.

The work will include completion of detailed design, engineering and confirm construction costs and overall commercial viability.

If the project progresses to the construction phase, it is expected to enable the future irrigation of up to 22,000 hectares, create up to 300 jobs during construction and add up to $693 million to annual GDP for the region.

The finished water storage facility and distribution pipework network would be capable of storing 104 million cubic metres of water, the equivalent of 41,600 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

“Securing more water has been identified as a top priority for the Hawke’s Bay region,” Mr Patterson says.

“Hawkes Bay is one of our driest regions, and pressure on freshwater resources is increasing. New water storage will help address these challenges by improving water security and supporting the region’s long‑term resilience,” Mr Patterson says.

Tukituki Water Limited Partnership, which is developing the project, will receive the loan. A grant of up to $3 million was allocated in December 2024 for early development of the project.

“This water security project has the potential to transform Hawkes Bay by enabling higher value food and fibre production, and processing,” Mr Patterson says.

“The project represents an important investment in Hawkes Bay’s future, helping protect water security while enabling economic development and long‑term regional resilience. I look forward to seeing continued progress,” Mr Patterson says.

MIL OSI