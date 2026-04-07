Former All Black flanker returns to Aotearoa

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Shannon Frizell is coming home.

Frizell will return with the Highlanders for the 2027 Super Rugby season and the club has also confirmed he will link back up with the Tasman Mako later this year.

The former All Black flanker departed New Zealand Rugby at the end of the 2023 World Cup.

Frizell started at blindside flanker in the final, giving away a yellow card in the second minute of the 12-11 loss in Paris.

He has since played 37 matches for Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan where his club won back-to-back championships in 2024 and 2025, but will arrive back in Aotearoa before the start of the NPC.

The 33-test Tongan-born loose forward made his Highlanders debut in 2018 and earned All Blacks selection later that same year.

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph welcomed Frizell’s return.

“It’s great to see a seasoned international player prepared to return to Super Rugby to have a crack at making the All Blacks. He knows our culture well, he’s a hard-working player, and he’ll fit seamlessly into our team. The arrival of Shannon will give further impetus to that, and it’s exciting news for our fans to welcome back a player of his calibre.”

NZR Interim Chief Executive Steve Lancaster said Frizell will add depth to the national loose forward stocks.

“We’re really pleased to have Shannon returning to New Zealand and look forward to seeing him back in action in the NPC later this year. Any time a player with international experience comes home is a boost to the game here and it’s great to see Shannon’s desire to represent his provincial union, Super Rugby club and country remains as strong as ever.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand