Dwelling and household estimates: March 2026 quarter – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Dwelling and household estimates: March 2026 quarter – information release

7 April 2026

National dwelling and household estimates are used for many purposes including planning, policy formation, business decisions, and as ‘bottom lines’ in the calculation of market coverage rates.

Key facts

At 31 March 2026, the estimated number of:

private dwellings is 2,117,500

households is 2,064,700.

This release includes a revision to the private dwelling and household estimates from March 2018 to December 2025, as noted in the December 2025 quarter release. This is to correct an error in the base (starting point) derived from the 2023 Census, where dwellings under construction were incorrectly included in the estimates. The revision also includes a correction to the tenure ratios derived from 2023 Census.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.