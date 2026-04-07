DOC statement: Outcome of Wildlife Act investigation

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 07 April 2026

The Department of Conservation has completed its investigation into an allegation McCallum Bros Limited (MBL) disturbed protected stony corals during sand-dredging activities in the Pākiri Temporary Sand Extraction Area in 2025.

Although corals were identified in the area, there is insufficient evidence to prove stony corals were disturbed by the company. Therefore we will not be pursuing enforcement action.

DOC has notified MBL and the party who brought these allegations to us.

Our role was to investigate two alleged breaches of the Wildlife Act 1953. Under the Wildlife Act it is an offence to take or disturb absolutely protected marine wildlife without authority. It is also an offence to fail to report accidental or incidental death or injury of marine wildlife.

The above statement can be attributed to Dylan Swain, DOC Team Lead Wildlife Crime.

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MIL OSI