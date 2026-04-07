Arrest following firearms incident, West Huntly

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Scott McKenzie:

A man has been arrested this morning in relation to an incident in West Huntly on Thursday 2 April.

At around 7pm, a group of men approached an address armed with firearms. A verbal altercation with the occupants of the address followed.

A firearm was then discharged from within the address towards the group that had approached the property, before that group returned fire into the house.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

This morning, Police executed a search warrant at a Huntly address in relation to this incident, where a 54-year-old patched gang member was arrested.

He has been charged with discharging a firearm at a person and participating in an organised criminal group, and is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on 6 April.

Enquiries into this incident remain ongoing, and Police are seeking sightings of a silver FG Ford Falcon XR6 with the registration QCD523.

Additionally, we are wanting to speak to anyone who witnessed or may have information regarding the initial incident on Cobham Crescent, Huntly on 2 April.

Police can be contacted via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 260402/9369.

If you witness any illegal or suspicious activity, we urge you to call 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI