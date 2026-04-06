Unearthing a 50-year-old box of iconic chocolates

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Sarah Adams’ grandfather, baker and businessman Ernest Adams, is synonymous with the iconic Queen Anne Chocolate – and his influence ultimately drew her back into that world when she revived the chocolates in the 1990s.

Years of research into Queen Anne’s 1925 origins for a book led Adams to an extraordinary discovery: a 50-year-old box of chocolates, now proudly displayed at the company’s factory in Christchurch.

When she put out a call for old packaging to catalogue and document, a Christchurch woman named Sarah reached out. She had a box of Queen Anne chocolates that had been slowly sinking to the bottom of her chest freezer since the 1970s.

Removal of blooms had to be tested on samples before doing it on the real thing.

Supplied / Queen Anne Chocolates

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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