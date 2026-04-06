Police review into Tom Phillips documentary ‘entirely appropriate’ – minister

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Supplied / Police

The police minister says a review around the processes behind a documentary regarding Tom Phillips is “entirely appropriate”.

Phillips died following a shootout with police after they were called to reports of a burglary in September 2025.

It was earlier revealed a film crew from Dunedin-founded NHNZ Productions had been following the hunt for fugitive Phillips and his children for more than a year, gaining exclusive access to the investigation. The documentary would be streamed on Netflix.

On Thursday RNZ obtained a series of documents released by police under the Official Information Act in relation to the documentary.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

Following the release, NZ Police executive director media and communications Cas Carter said police were reviewing the processes around the management of the documentary.

The documents included an email from documentary producer Karen Rutherford to the police director of media and strategic communications Juli Clausen and the officer in charge of the police investigation, Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders from October 2024.

In the email, Rutherford said she had spoken with Police Minister Mark Mitchell about the proposed documentary.

In a statement to RNZ on Sunday, Mitchell said he received calls from Dame Julie Christie – the chief executive of the documentary production company, and Rutherford who informed him about the documentary they were “proposing and working on”.

“In those conversations, there was a clear understanding that police are the decision-makers regarding documentaries and media access.

“Police participation in documentaries about high-profile investigations is not new, it has occurred for years in the interest of serving the public and supporting factual reporting.”

Mitchell said that in this case, police retained full control of all content, which was “appropriate given the high-profile and sensitive nature of the matter involving young children”.

“The welfare and privacy of the children must be protected at all costs.

“Police have established protocols and processes for working with media and documentary companies, and I would expect these to be applied consistently. In this instance, I am aware that questions have been raised which justify Police reviewing how the matter was handled. That is entirely appropriate.”

‘I believed it was an important story to tell’

On Thursday, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said he had “consistently supported” the documentary as a way to highlight the work police was doing in the search for Phillips.

“There were strict conditions in place to protect the children and sensitive police operational information.

“I believed it was an important story to tell and that this format was a good one to allow that to happen.”

However, the information that had since come to light had raised questions about how the documentary project was handled by police.

“There was a constructive relationship between police and the documentary team.

“However, it has become apparent this documentary was not always handled in line with the usual protocols and processes that apply to documentaries police take part in.

“That included decision-making and oversight around the access the documentary crew were given at various points.”

Chambers said he would not have allowed access to an active crime scene and had not been aware that was happening ahead of time.

“Had I known it was to happen, I would have stopped that.

“I am also disappointed the documentary team was told ahead of the family and of other media about the events of the night Tom Phillips died.”

Chambers said he had asked for further information to be sure it was “handled appropriately at all stages and to allow us to consider whether Police need to reassess the way we engage in such projects”.

Cas Carter said in a statement on Thursday the goal had “always been to give audiences an ‘inside view’ of Operation Curly in a way that ensures the young people involved are protected”.

“It has become apparent that the media were not served well, as should be expected.

“Police is now reviewing the processes around the management of this documentary, and considering whether we need to reassess the protocols for handling such projects.

“Police has a long history of cooperating on documentaries or programmes involving ongoing investigations. They offer unique and interesting insights into police work and into the investigation in question.”

Police wanted to be certain they had robust processes in place to ensure they are handled “well and fairly”

Asked about what confidence she had in Clausen she replied:

“That’s part of the review as well. That’s one of the many things that we’re looking at, at the moment.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand