A New Songkran Landmark in Silom for 2026

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 April 2026 – As one of Thailand’s most celebrated annual traditions, Songkran transforms cities across the country into vibrant spaces of culture, community and celebration. This year, Silom — one of Bangkok’s most iconic Songkran hotspots — adds a new dimension to the 2026 festivities with “CP Splash to Space” at CP Tower Silom, supported by Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF), from 12–14 April 2026. The event introduces a distinctive new Songkran experience that brings together Thai tradition, creativity and inclusive celebration in the heart of one of Thailand’s most iconic festival districts.

While the world knows the familiar images of floral shirts and water splashes, for Thais, Songkran is also a profound moment of respect and joy — a time for family gatherings, honouring elders and sharing blessings through water. What makes Thailand’s New Year especially compelling is the variety of experiences it offers across the country. From the heritage-rich rituals of Chiang Mai and the beachside festivities of Phuket to the multi-layered street celebrations of Bangkok, each destination brings a distinct character to the season.

Among the many iconic Songkran hotspots across the country, Bangkok’s Silom district continues to stand out as one of the festival’s most recognisable destinations, distinguished by its dynamic blend of street celebration, nightlife and Pride energy. In 2026, it is further elevated as a new must-stop landmark for Songkran.

The “CP Splash to Space” event, running from 12 to 14 April 2026, introduces a fresh dimension to Silom’s celebrations with a space-themed festival inspired by CPF’s “Thai Chicken Mission to Space” programme. The event features a range of live performances and interactive activities. Highlights include an appearance by Mix Chaloemsri on 12 April from 15.30–16.00 hrs., a performance by T-pop group iZ on 13 April from 15.00–16.00 hrs., and an international Pride parade on 14 April from 16.30–17.30 hrs., expected to bring together more than 3,000 participants along nearly two kilometres of Silom Road.

Beyond the celebration itself, the event also brings food innovation into the heart of the festival. This year’s theme highlights CPF’s “Thai Chicken Mission to Space,” featuring “Basil Chicken Breast” crafted to NASA’s rigorous food safety standards. For travellers seeking the full Silom experience, it offers a high-tech, high-flavour pitstop amid the festival’s famous water splashes.

This initiative underscores how Songkran continues to evolve as one of Thailand’s most important cultural celebrations, where heritage and creativity can coexist in meaningful ways. By bringing together interactive experiences, contemporary creativity and the traditions of Thai New Year, the event offers a distinctive platform for both local and international visitors to engage with Thai culture in a fresh and memorable way. As Songkran continues to attract growing interest from around the world, experiences such as this help reinforce Thailand’s appeal as a destination where tradition remains vibrant, relevant and globally resonant — creating the kind of Songkran memory that lingers long after the streets have dried.

Hashtag: #Cpsplashtospace #Songkran #CPF

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