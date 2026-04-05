Police bust ‘antisocial road user event’ outside Palmerston North

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police

Police have arrested four people, seized two vehicles and issued dozens of infringement notices after busting “an antisocial road user event” in Manawatū.

Police dubbed the action “Operation Golf” ahead of the planned event, aiming to disrupt the gathering in the rural outskirts of Palmerston North and the wider Horowhenua before it could escalate.

It comes just more than a month after Taranaki police retreated from a different car meet after their patrol car was swarmed by “hostile” members of the group.

At 11.30pm, vehicles blocked part of State Highway 1 near Rongotea Road, where two police cars were damaged by “projectiles thrown from the crowd”, police said.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Matenga Gray said the 200 vehicles involved in the event “spent their night dealing with police rather than tearing up local roads and causing distress to communities”.

NZ Police

“Police staff from Wellington, Whanganui, and Manawatū worked together to target last night’s event. It allowed us to successfully interrupt multiple gatherings and remind participants they’re not welcome here.

“We’ve seen the damage and distress these people inflict on our communities and we’re not having it.”

No officers were injured during the operation, police said.

“Over the course of an hour we cleared the scene and processed drivers through checkpoints, while keeping disruption to highway traffic to a minimum.

“Bailiffs also seized several vehicles,” Gray said.

NZ Police

Four people were arrested for offences including breach of bail, failing to stop for police, and resisting police, they said.

Police said they would be reviewing photos and videos to carry out more enforcement action.

Antisocial road user behaviour would not be tolerated, Gray said.

“Those involved in this activity can expect ongoing, coordinated responses and a continued zero tolerance approach from Police.”

Police provided a preliminary tally of Saturday’s “Operation Golf” enforcement action:

48 infringements issued

7 vehicles ordered off the road

7 vehicles impounded by Police

2 vehicles impounded by court bailiffs

Multiple driver licence suspensions

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand