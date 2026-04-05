Netball: ANZ Premiership players, teams take advantage of increased import quota

Source: Radio New Zealand

Simon West/Photosport

South Africa’s Ine-Mari Venter will line up in her fourth international league, when she steps onto court for the start of the ANZ Premiership this month, underlining the global path of her career.

The experienced shooter is one of seven import players who will ply their trade in the ANZ Premiership, after Netball New Zealand increased the limit from one overseas player per team to two.

The new rule came amid a wave of Silver Ferns signing for Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) clubs in Australia. Not surprisingly, the Pulse and Tactix took advantage of the change, after both lost seven players from their rosters.

Venter and Australian midcourter Lili Gorman-Brown have joined the Pulse as import players.

Venter, 30, spent two years in the SSN between 2019-20, before four seasons at Saracens Mavericks in the UK. She then returned to South Africa, where she played in the 2025 Telkom League.

Venter said, until South Africa has its own professional league, top netballers would continue to chase opportunities overseas.

“We’re not just pushing for ourselves, we’re pushing the standards for our country, and the only way we can do that is by going overseas and making a living out of netball,” she said.

“You will see us across all leagues to better ourselves, but also to be able to play without having to worry about a 9-5 job.”

Venter was pleased to see more games being broadcast, when she returned to the South African league last year, but was disappointed that the season had been condensed.

“When I played in the league a few years ago, we played 1-2 games a weekend, but this time around, I had to play seven games in seven days. I think, because of the increase in teams and the load of playing so many games in a week, we have lost a bit of the professionalism and the intensity drops, because your body gets fatigued.”

Venter enjoyed being home after six years abroad and her body had a chance to recuperate, after succumbing to several injuries over the years.

Joe Allison

She had planned on staying for another year, before receiving a message from Pulse high performance manager Wai Taumaunu.

“One morning, I received an email from Wai. At first, I thought it was spam, because I didn’t recognise the name initially, but it was a really great opportunity and I’m really excited to have signed with them.”

The thought of playing with former Silver Fern captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio was a major drawcard.

“The first person I noticed and knew in the team was Ameliaranne. I was excited to see what our combination could do, with the experience we both have.

“I really rate her workrate. She just doesn’t stop, which is something I look up to.

“Also Khiarna [Williams], she’s just incredible. She’s obviously had an up-and-down time with injuries, but her mind and the way she sees the game is just incredible.”

Venter described the Australian league as “quite full on”, when she headed there as a 24-year-old.

“I did not know what to expect. In England and Australia. The style is quite physical, where in New Zealand, the court feels a bit more open.”

Venter made her international debut in 2016 and has 51 caps for South Africa. After missing out on selection last year, she hopes for a recall for this year’s Commonwealth Games, but faces a lot of competition.

Between Rolene Streutker, who was the 2025 Player of the Season on debut in the UK league, and Elmeré van der Berg, who is making waves in the Australian league, the Proteas shooting end suddenly looks very imposing.

“It’s good for the team,” Venter said. “The coaches are spoilt for choice.

“I think everybody knew, when Elmeré started coming on the scene, that this is what she can do. They are exceptional players, who are still so young.”

Squeezed out

Marty Melville

The Tactix picked up Australian shooter Charlie Bell and defender Ash Barnett, who fulfilled her first SSN contract with Queensland Firebirds last year.

When Firebirds coach Kiri Wills recruited three Kiwis, including Silver Fern defender Kelly Jackson, after Netball NZ loosened its eligibility rules, Barnett was effectively squeezed out.

The Southern Steel signed Australian import players Josie Bingham and Jess Milne, who’ve come from Queensland’s semi-professional league and the Super Netball Reserves competition.

The Stars opted for one import player, bringing in Australian Aimee Landrigan to shore up their defensive end. The Magic and Mystics have stuck with domestic players.

The number of imports remains well below that of the Australian league, where there are no limits. For the 2026 SSN season, a record 21 offshore players are contracted to the eight clubs.

Landrigan was a training partner with the Sydney-based Giants last year and said players in her position knew they needed to consider heading overseas.

“Obviously, with all the imports coming across from New Zealand to the SSN, we knew that there was a lot of opportunity in New Zealand, so my manager reached out to Temepara [Bailey] and sent videos of me out to a few people.

“It was never something that I really thought I would do. Going to New Zealand wasn’t on my mind, but when the opportunity came up and I spoke to Temepara, it sounded really good.”

Landrigan had a short stint playing AFLW, the Australian rules football women’s competition, before becoming more serious about netball.

The 21-year-old had an unexpected SSN debut last year, when she marked Jamaican star Jhaniele Fowler-Nembhard, “which was crazy”.

Matt King

Landrigan said SSN training partners often spent 3-4 years with a franchise without earning a full contract.

“Especially now, with all the imports from New Zealand… which is unreal for the competition, but it’s obviously a lot harder for the juniors to crack into that.

“I think, when you’ve got such experience like Kelly Jackson and Jane Watson coming over, in the defence end, for a junior, even if you do crack into the third spot in that team, you’re still a bench player, so I think the game-time and development that you need is slowed a bit.”

Australian defender Milne spent time as a training partner with Queensland Firebirds and made her SSN debut in 2024, as a replacement player.

She too decided playing in New Zealand, where she could get more court-time, was her best option.

“Coming over here is so valuable to get that experience and keep developing at a high level,” she said. “There’s a few Silver Ferns in the Steel, I’ve got Carys [Stythe] behind me, and then Kimiora Poi and Georgia Heffernan.

“They are all such good leaders. I think this year is about soaking it all in and learning as much as I can from a lot of experienced players.”

Milne said there was a lot of support in Australia for a proposed two-team expansion of the SSN.

“There’s such a big pool of talent over there and limited spots,” she said. “It’s super competitive, there’s a lot of international players.

“I think having the extra teams would be really positive. You still want it to be a really strong league, but I think there’s enough talent going around.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand