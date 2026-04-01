‘Not an easy decision’: Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot leaving organisation

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Diego Opatowski

Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot has been appointed as the new boss of the Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport.

Lightfoot, who has held the role since 2020, emailed staff on Wednesday morning saying he wanted to “share some personal news”.

“This has not been an easy decision, and it is not an easy message to write.

“What makes leaving hardest is, without question, the people. Over my time in Corrections, I have had the privilege of working alongside exceptional people in every part of this organisation; people who care deeply, work hard in often demanding circumstances, and make a real difference through the critical work we do each day.”

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

Lightfoot said Corrections was an organisation with a “serious purpose”.

“The work we do matters enormously, for public safety, for the people in our care, for whānau, and for the communities we serve. That sense of purpose, and the commitment of our people to it, is something I will carry with me always.

“After more than six years as chief executive, I believe the time is right to hand over the reins to someone new. There is never a perfect time to leave a role like this, but with some really important foundations now laid, and a clear direction for where the organisation is heading, I believe Corrections is well set for the future”.

Lightfoot said his focus remained on supporting a “good transition, maintaining momentum, and doing all I can to leave the organisation well”.

“I know I will not have the opportunity to see and thank many of you personally before I leave, and I regret that. So, I want to say this now, clearly and sincerely: thank you.

“Thank you for what you do. Thank you for the professionalism, resilience and humanity you bring to this work. And thank you for all you have contributed during my time as chief executive.”

Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche announced Lightfoot as the secretary and chief executive for the new Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport in a statement.

He said the new ministry would “will tackle many of New Zealand’s major economic and environmental challenges, working to unlock the potential of our cities and regions to drive economic growth, resilience and quality of life”.

“The secretary for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport will lead the new ministry, working with local government, Māori, and the private sector to coordinate planning, investment, and regulations to deliver local solutions.”

Sir Brian said Lightfoot was an “impressive, experienced leader with a reputation for delivery”.

“Mr Lightfoot has led large workforces, including front‑line and multi-specialist workers. He knows how to bring that mix of skills together to achieve results,” said Sir Brian.

“He understands how to get policy, funding and delivery working in step and has worked closely with councils, Māori and communities – experience that matters for the challenges the Ministry has been established to address.”

Lightfoot has been appointed for five years and will take up his new role on 27 April.

According to Corrections’ website Lightfoot joined Corrections in May 2010 as the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Director for the Wiri Prison Project where he was responsible for the design, development and procurement of New Zealand’s first PPP to combine design, build, financing and operation of a prison.

“He’s since held various leadership roles within Corrections, including general manager of Finance, Technology and Commercial, and National Commissioner, where he was accountable for the operation of 18 prisons and 165 community corrections sites. Before his appointment as chief executive, he was deputy chief executive, Corrections.

“Jeremy has extensive public sector and commercial experience both in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.”

His departure comes after RNZ earlier revealed Corrections commissioner of custodial services Leigh Marsh was facing an employment investigation in relation to allegations of bullying.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand