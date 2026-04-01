Exercise New Zealand Part of Global Call for Urgent Action on Obesity Medications: A World’s First

Source: Exercise NZ

“GLP-1 therapies can be a powerful tool in addressing obesity. However, without strength training and broader lifestyle support, we risk worse long-term health outcomes and increased pressure on the health system. This is our opportunity to build an approach that is safe, effective, and truly holistic.”

“Physical activity should not be an optional add-on, it is fundamental to long-term success,”

“We must act now to ensure these medications are implemented in a way that improves not only short-term weight-loss outcomes, but overall health and well-being.”

Exercise New Zealand has joined a landmark global collaboration of leading health and fitness organisations calling for urgent, evidence-based action on the rollout of obesity medications, including GLP-1 therapies.

The joint position statement, released in partnership with international organisations, including the World Obesity Federation, represents a world-first unified call from the global health and fitness sector to ensure these medications are implemented as part of a holistic, long-term approach to health.

With nearly three billion adults worldwide currently overweight or living with obesity, a number projected to rise significantly in the coming decade, the statement recognises the potential of GLP-1 therapies as a significant clinical advancement. However, it warns that medication alone is not enough.

Without integration with physical activity, nutrition, and ongoing lifestyle support, there is a risk of poorer long-term outcomes, including loss of muscle mass, reduced functional capacity, and increased pressure on already stretched health systems.

Exercise New Zealand CEO Richard Beddie says this moment presents a critical opportunity to get implementation right.

“GLP-1 therapies can be a powerful tool in addressing obesity. However, without strength training and broader lifestyle support, we risk worse long-term health outcomes and increased pressure on the health system. This is our opportunity to build an approach that is safe, effective, and truly holistic.”

The global statement calls on governments, policymakers, and health leaders to:

Embed obesity medications within integrated care models that include funded access to physical activity and nutrition support

Continue investing in prevention and community-based programmes

Ensure equitable access to both treatment and support services

Measure success beyond weight, including long-term health and functional outcomes

Exercise New Zealand says Aotearoa is uniquely positioned to lead in this space, with a strong network of exercise facilities, qualified exercise professionals, and community-based programmes already supporting New Zealanders across the country.

“Physical activity should not be an optional add-on, it is fundamental to long-term success,” says Beddie. “We must act now to ensure these medications are implemented in a way that improves not only short-term weight-loss outcomes, but overall health and well-being.”

As part of this global collaboration, Exercise New Zealand is committed to working alongside government, the health sector, and communities to ensure New Zealanders receive safe, effective, and holistic support.