Beauty pageant contestant breaks norm, busting out hectic moves

Source: Radio New Zealand

A Thailand beauty pageant contestant is making waves on social media after busting out some bold dance moves on stage.

Darathorn Yoothong, a professional dancer, made headlines around the world for going against the tide in the scene as fellow contestants stood swaying to the music in their spot during the swimsuit segment dance.

More than 70 contestants from various provinces in Thailand were competing for a chance to represent the country at the Miss Grand International competition.

“I just truly be myself but this is honestly unbelievable than i ever imagine,” Yoothong wrote on her Instagram after seeing all the attention online.

“Thank you so much for the love from everyone all around the world. I promise I’ll be back stronger and even more fun.”

The judges placed her withing the top 20 of the final rankings.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand