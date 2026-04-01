Australians ‘getting better deal on Easter eggs’

Source: Radio New Zealand

Cybèle and Bevan / Unsplash

New Zealanders are paying more for their Easter eggs than shoppers across the Tasman, one senior economist says.

Westpac economist Satish Ranchhod has compared the price of Easter treats in New Zealand with those in Australia.

He found a chocolate bunny had the biggest price difference – one that was NZ$9 here was NZ$5.99 in Australia.

A bag of mini chocolate eggs was NZ$7 in New Zealand and the equivalent of NZ$5.39 in Australia.

A 10-pack of chocolate hollow eggs was 73c cheaper in Australia.

Even hot cross buns were 73c cheaper across the ditch. A multi-pack of cream-filled mini chocolate eggs was NZ$1.61 cheaper in Australia.

Only a single cream-filled chocolate egg was cheaper in New Zealand. It was 40c dearer in Australia.

Earlier, RNZ reported that Easter egg prices this year are higher than last year’s, probably on the back of higher prices for ingredients.

Ranchhod said he considered whether the difference in price could be due to GST but that did not seem to explain it.

“It could be that there’s higher import costs in New Zealand, since we’re slightly further away from some of those big markets. But it’s quite surprising that the Aussies are getting these better prices for these sweet treats at Easter.”

He said items seemed to be on special at the same time in both Australia and New Zealand, so it was also not due to different discounts.

Waiting a bit longer could help reduce the price, he said.

“We do tend to get a little bit of last-minute discounting for these items, and if you’re really frugal, maybe you can wait till Tuesday after Easter and pick up a few bargains on those items that didn’t sell.”

Ranchhod said people who wanted chocolate and weren’t worried about what it looked like could save money by buying traditional blocks.

“If we looked at the price of that chocolate, it was still a much better deal to get a block than it was to go get the chocolate eggs or the bunnies. It’s not as much fun, but it’s much better value for money.”

Sign up for Money with Susan Edmunds, a weekly newsletter covering all the things that affect how we make, spend and invest money.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand