NRL: NZ Warriors keep faith with starters that lost to Wests Tigers

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

NRL: NZ Warriors v Cronulla Sharks

Kickoff 4pm, Sunday, 5 April

Ocean Protect Stadium, Sydney

Live blog updates on RNZ website

NZ Warriors coach Andrew Webster has stuck with an unchanged starting line-up to face Cronulla Sharks in Sydney on Sunday.

With co-captain Mitch Barnett nursing a broken thumb, the biggest change comes on the interchange where Demitric Vaimauga will likely fill that spot in the rotation and Eddie Ieremia-Toeava joins the bench.

Vaimauga did not take the field last week, as Webster tried to spread playing time among his reserves.

Last week, against Wests Tigers, the coach reshuffled his named backline, with Taine Tuaupiki filling fullback, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad moving to centre and Ali Leiataua dropping out of the gameday squad.

Nicoll-Klokstad scored a try double against the Tigers and Webster has stuck with that same configuration, while also retaining Tanah Boyd and Luke Metcalf as his halves combination.

After jumping out to an early 10-0 lead, the Warriors squandered their advantage to trail 16-10 at halftime and eventually tumbled to their first defeat of the season, 32-14.

Englishman Morgan Gannon is among the extended reserves, after clearing the concussion suffered during his short-lived NRL debut against Newcastle Knights.

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Luke Metcalf, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Jacob Laban, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 14. Sam Healey, 15. Marata Niukore, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 20. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava

Reserves: 21. Morgan Gannon, 22. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 23. Ali Leiataua

Meanwhile, Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon has stuck with the same starters that toppled Canberra Raiders last week, but adds Taranaki-born Mawene Hiroti to the bench, with Kiwis star Briton Nikora listed on the extended reserves with his broken nose.

Sharks: 1. Will Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. KL Iro, 5. Sam Stonestreet, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Tony Rudolf, 11. Billy Burns, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Jesse Colquhoun

Interchange: 14. Sione Talakai, 15. Tom Hazelton, 16. Oregon Kaufusi, 17. Braden Uele, 18. Mawene Hiroti, 19. Hohepa Puru

Reserves: 20. Jayden Berrell, 21. Michael Gabrael, 22. Briton Nikora

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand