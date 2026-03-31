Everyone pitches in to rescue Everybody’s Theatre in Taranaki

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Robin Martin

When Everybody’s Theatre in Ōpunake put out an emergency call after its projector broke down, it appears “everyone” wanted to help out.

With a repair bill of $18,000, the coastal Taranaki cinema faced months out of action – but the community was not having that.

Everybody’s Trust member Aretha McAdams opened up the theatre when RNZ came to visit.

“This is the entranceway with the lovely chandeliers and the ticket sales are over to the left and here we have the shop where we have snacks and drinks for sale when we are operational.

“And if you keep coming through down here… we’ve got all the couches.”

RNZ / Robin Martin

The couches are a throwback to when the building was being earthquake strengthened between 2012 and 2016.

The donated couches were able to be removed from the auditorium during the working week and dragged back in to allow film screenings at weekends.

“Apparently it was absolutely freezing and that’s how the blankets started as well.”

The crocheted blankets and couches are now fixtures, but don’t be thinking you can grab a blanket and just sit down on any old sofa.

“There are people who have their favourite sofa and they get quite distressed if someone else is sitting on it.”

There is also an upstairs section.

RNZ / Robin Martin

“So, the upstairs here is more traditional cinema seating. The middle section is all new seating and on the side sections – they wanted to keep some of the nostalgia – so there’s the original seating of the theatre. It’s all been made more comfortable and recovered.”

Everybody’s seats a total of 135 guests, with about 80 on the couches and the rest upstairs.

The theatre started life as a general store in about 1912 – before local businessman Boss Whiting converted it into a cinema in 1921.

His son Bruce ran it until 1980, when he wanted to retire.

“Of course, in the 80s TV had taken over and no-one wanted to buy it, but the community didn’t want to lose this asset,” Adams explained.

“So, people rallied around and all of the community put in to save the theatre and they purchased it and formed an incorporated society and a charitable trust. Hence the name Everybody’s Theatre.”

RNZ / Robin Martin

Trust chair Kim Gatenby said the community had also dug deep for the earthquake-strengthening and again come to the party for the projector, running garage sales, raffles, making donations and everything in between.

“We have been gobsmacked actually. We couldn’t believe it within two days the public were offering to help us with all sorts of things.

“We had people coming up to me in the street saying ‘hey, we’ll give you a loan of $18,000 if you need it’. So that’s very unusual.”

Gatenby said the cinema was a cherished part of coastal life.

“If you’ve grew up in Ōpunake a lot of people have fond memories about the place and if you didn’t grow up in Ōpunake – like myself – you walk in here and it’s the way the movies used to be many years ago.

“Everyone’s friendly, everyone’s helpful, everyone wants to see Everybody’s Theatre succeed that is the biggest thing in Ōpunake.”

RNZ / Robin Martin

‘It’s just magic for the town’

Brook Melody, the owner of the Four Square across the road, provided a hamper to raffle off for the theatre.

“It’s a big draw piece for the community, you know, it brings people into the area,” said Melody.

“This is small close-knit community and you’ve got to be willing to support each other, so if someone needs a helping hand and we’re able to give that helping hand to them we do.”

Farm Source manager Carol Dodunski was also on board and had donated a wheelbarrow full of goods.

“It’s a special building. It’s just magic for the town. It draws people to our town and you’ve got to go to a movie to see it. It’s really special.”

Trust member Rachael Hughson-How said the $18,000 was raised in double-quick time, but Everybody’s was still carrying on with the fund-raising drive for now.

“We’ve got ongoing costs even while we are closed. We’ve got the power, the insurance, the Eftpos machine. All those little things add up.

“We’re struggling like every other theatre, so we just need to keep on top of that to keep us sustainable, especially since we’ve been closed the past couple of weeks.”

RNZ / Robin Martin

Hughson-How said the projector issues had probably setback plans for the theatre to install solar panels on the building in an effort to reduce power bills.

With parts for the projector on their way, Everybody’s Theatre was hopeful of getting up and running again over the Easter break.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand