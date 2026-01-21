What is going on with the Beckham family feud?

Source: Radio New Zealand

Many people find the Christmas holidays strain their family relationships, but few go to the extent of issuing lengthy statements on social media about them. If you’re the first-born son of a mega-famous and wealthy power couple, however, it’s the easiest way to stoke a gossip fire that’s been smoking for months.

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, the eldest child of Victoria and David Beckham has released an explosive six-page statement addressing the strained relationship with his parents.

The 26-year-old said he had been subject to “endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders”.

Former England footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham pose on the red carpet with their children, and partners, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham upon arrival to attend the Premiere of "Beckham" in London on October 3, 2023.

HENRY NICHOLLS

