Serious incident, Onehunga

Police are responding to a serious incident in Onehunga.

Shortly after 11am Police received reports a person had received injuries consistent with a gunshot wound at a property on Arthur Street.

One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

An increased Police presence will remain in the area while enquiries are underway.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online, and use the reference number P065151258.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or through 0800 555 111.

