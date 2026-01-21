Labour MP Adrian Rurawhe to retire from politics

Source: Radio New Zealand

Labour MP Adrian Rurawhe has announced he will retire from politics next month.

The former Speaker has been in parliament for more than a decade, starting in 2014 as the MP for Te Tai Hauāuru before being ousted by Te Pāti Māori MP Debbie Ngarewa Packer in 2023.

He was Speaker of the House of Representatives from August 2022 to December 2023.

He says he spent the summer thinking about whānau and church, and retiring now will allow him to be more involved.

“I want to express my gratitude to the people of Te Tai Hauāuru, the Labour movement, and the countless individuals and communities I have served over the past twelve years,” said Rurawhe.

“I also want to acknowledge my whānau for their continued support. I would never have become an MP without them, and I will be forever grateful.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Rurawhe was respected across the House in his role as Speaker, he was a valued member of the Labour team, and a passionate advocate for Maori.

“I’d like to acknowledge Adrian for the significant contribution he has made to our team and to New Zealand.

“We will miss him and wish him all the very best as he moves away from the political arena.”

His last day will be Waitangi Day and he will be replaced by Georgie Dansey.

