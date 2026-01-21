Kiwis smashing it abroad: Lawyer swaps robes for national colours on field

Source: Radio New Zealand

Across borders and industries, New Zealanders are carving out space, building influence and exporting creativity. In this series, RNZ speaks to Kiwis making their mark abroad, those coming home, and those living somewhere in between.

When Wellington lawyer Natalie Olson pulled on the Thai national women’s football jersey for the first time, it was a moment she never imagined would happen — let alone so quickly.

The Thai-born 23-year-old represented the country at last year’s Southeast Asian Games, the region’s biggest sporting event, after a breakout season with Wellington United that saw her score 35 goals, netting her the Golden Boot in the Women’s Central League.

Natalie Olson with fellow Thailand national women’s football players after the team won bronze at the Southeast Asian Games at the end of last year.

Supplied / FA Thailand

