Election date announcement due as MPs gather for caucus retreats

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Calvin Samuel

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will announce this year’s general election date, as National MPs gather for their first caucus meetings of the year away from Parliament.

National MPs will meet in Christchurch, while Labour MPs will also hold a caucus meeting in Auckland.

Luxon is expected to announce this year’s election date at about 12.30pm Wednesday.

On Monday, Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges pressed him on whether it would be held on 7 November.

“You’re going to find out very shortly, my friend, very shortly,” Luxon responded, before asking Bridges whether he would put money on that date.

He also indicated his ministers would not be reshuffled at the retreat, repeating his stance that he would only reshuffle when he needed to.

“I don’t feel a compunction to do this political thing every year where it’s done. I do it when I feel there’s a need to sharpen up or to change the profile of the individual leading the assignment, or there’s a different set of tasks that we need to be done by a certain personality.”

Luxon earlier told Newstalk ZB that National “may have some retirements”, which would necessitate a reshuffle.

So far, the only National MP to announce they will retire at the end of their term is New Lynn’s Paulo Garcia, who is not a minister.

The MPs have been in Christchurch since Tuesday afternoon, gathering privately for a dinner at their hotel.

Luxon gave his State of the Nation speech on Monday, when he indicated National would shy away from any “extravagant” election promises this year.

He did not announce any policies, other than to speak about National’s previously announced pledge to raise the default KiwiSaver contribution rate, if re-elected.

Luxon is also not expected to announce any policies at the retreat.

Meanwhile, Labour is gathering in West Auckland for its own caucus retreat.

Leader Chris Hipkins has attempted to rebuild relationships in Auckland, after Labour lost key seats in the Super City in 2023 and saw its party vote fall.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Hipkins would not reveal what would be discussed at the retreat, nor would he be drawn on any reshuffles or departures.

While figures like Grant Robertson, Kelvin Davis, Rino Tirikatene and David Parker have retired over the course of the term, Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb is the only Labour MP to confirm they will stepping down at the election.

Hipkins would not say whether any more had told him over the summer they would be leaving, saying it was up to his MPs to announce their plans.

“I’ve always been very clear that, where any MP indicates that to me, it’s their business to announce that and I always leave them the space to do that. Simply speculating on whether there had been or there hadn’t been would be unfair on anybody, had there been that conversation.”

Later this week, parties (minus ACT) will visit Rātana Pā for the annual commemorations, before Parliament’s first sitting week of the year next week.

The sitting block will last only a week though, with Parliament then breaking for a week and politicians heading to Waitangi.

The Prime Minister has yet to confirm if he will attend Waitangi this year, after opting to spend the occasion last year with Ngāi Tahu in Akaroa instead.

