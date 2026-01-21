David Beckham breaks silence after son Brooklyn cuts ties

Source: Radio New Zealand

The spat burst out into the open after Brooklyn Beckham, 26, accused his parents of being “controlling” and placing “countless lies” in the media to preserve the facade of a perfect family

Speaking to CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Sir David said he had tried to educate his children about the online world.

“Children are allowed to make mistakes, that’s how they learn. So that’s what I try to teach my kids,” he said. “But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well.”

Sir David made the comments during a general discussion about the risks of social media, having earlier avoided journalists’ questions about the saga.

Reports of tension between Brooklyn and his parents started soon after he wedded actor Nicola Peltz, the daughter of US billionaire Nelson Peltz, in 2022.

Brooklyn said for years he had made “every effort” to keep the matter private, but he now had no choice but to “tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been published”.

He said his parents had been “trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding” and had pressurised him to sign away the rights to his name, a step he had refused.

In one of the most damaging accusations, he said his mother, former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria, had hijacked his first dance with his wife at his wedding.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he said, in a post on Instagram.

“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he added.

Brooklyn’s post tossed a grenade into “Brand Beckham”, the multi-million-pound family business that traces its origin back to his soccer star father making his debut for Manchester United at the age of 17 in 1992.

Sir David cemented his position in the British establishment last year when he was awarded a knighthood at the age of 50 for his contribution to sport and charitable causes.

He won six league titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League with the club, before playing for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. He also captained England, winning 115 caps.

His 1999 marriage to Victoria Adams, ‘Posh Spice’ in the Spice Girls, united football with pop music to create ‘Posh and Becks’, a celebrity couple rivalled only by Britain’s royals in tabloid appeal.

