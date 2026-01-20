Much-loved teacher and sportsman killed in Northland’s Bay of Islands

Source: Radio New Zealand

ONERAHI CENTRAL CRICKET CLUB / SUPPLIED

A much-loved teacher and sportsman in the Auckland and Northland communities is being mourned following his death on a road in Northland’s Bay of Islands.

Harry Darkins, 36, died after being struck by a vehicle on Puketona Rd in Haruru, near Paihia, in the early hours of Sunday.

Darkins had worked at a number of schools in Northland and Auckland including Whangārei Intermediate School, Whangārei Boys High School and more recently, Auckland’s Ormistion Junior College. He was also a keen sportsman playing cricket for Onerahi Central Cricket Club and Northern Māori Cricket.

Sam Walker, from Onerahi Central Cricket Club, said words couldn’t cut the loss the community was feeling.

“Harry will be missed by so many people, he engaged and helped so many within the community that this is a huge loss, everyone from the club is thinking of his family at this time, so tragic.”

The club said Darkins was a “massive force” in the club who played in both senior teams and served on the club’s committee until he moved to Auckland to teach at Ormiston Junior College.

“Even whilst teaching in Auckland, Harry regularly made the trip north to play for the club, nothing was ever too much hassle for Harry who was willing to help out in any way possible.

“Harry will be a massive loss to the club and community and many of us have lost a great friend far too soon.”

Whangārei Boys High School said Darkins was both an old boy of the school who graduated in 2006, and a staff member until 2022.

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

He worked primarily as a PE and health teacher who also served as a year level Dean.

“Harry’s strength, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our boys were evident in everything he did. Beyond the classroom, he gave enormously to the life of the school as our First XV coach, proudly committed to the anchor and all it represents.

“He was passionate about young people, deeply loyal to this kura, and leaves behind a lasting legacy through the many students and colleagues whose lives he shaped.”

The school said he would be remembered with great respect, appreciation and fondness.

The principal of Whangārei Intermediate School, Haley Read, said on social media, Darkins had aspirations of becoming a school principal and spoke with real excitement about the next step in his journey.

“Harry was an exceptional teacher with strengths across PE and health, mathematics, and inquiry learning. He was thoughtful, organised, and deeply committed to his students offering meaningful guidance and mentoring.

“His passing is a tremendous loss to education and to the many communities he was part of. Our thoughts are with Harry’s whānau, friends, colleagues, and students at this incredibly difficult time. At this time, funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed.”

IPCA investigation underway

Northland District Commander Superintendent Matt Srhoj, said at the time of the crash a marked police patrol car was in the area and had spoken with a group of pedestrians seen walking on the road.

“The crash occurred a short time later, where a member of the public’s vehicle struck one of the pedestrians.”

Srhoj said due to the patrol car being present just before the crash police had decided to refer the incident to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

A critical incident investigation would also be carried out.

The driver of the vehicle which hit Darkins stopped immediately, Srhoj said, and the vehicle had been seized by police.

“This is an incredibly tragic event for all concerned, and our thoughts are with the pedestrian’s family at this difficult time.

“Support is also in place for our two frontline members who were in the police vehicle at the time the crash occurred.

“This has been devastating for them, and it is the last thing anyone would have wanted to happen.”

As part of the investigation police wanted to hear from anyone in the area or with information.

Srhoj said police particularly wanted to hear from anyone travelling through Haruru between 11.55pm on Saturday, January 17 and 12.10am on Sunday, January 18.

Anyone with dash camera footage or who saw the pedestrians should call police on 105 using the reference number 260118/4319.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand