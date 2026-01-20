Making it easier to consent coastal activities, quarries and mines

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 15 January 2026 Source: Office of the Minister of Conservation

The Government has amended five major National Direction instruments to make it easier to quarry, mine, and do more in the coastal marine area:

The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity 2023

The National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020

The National Environmental Standards for Freshwater Regulations 2020

The National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land 2022

The New Zealand Coastal Policy Statement 2010

“It is an unavoidable fact that to build more infrastructure and grow our economy, we need quarries and mines. The RMA makes it far too difficult for these types of projects to get consent, which is why we are fixing it.” Mr Bishop says.

“These changes are part of the Government’s focus on creating jobs and growing the economy by ensuring the essential materials for infrastructure can actually be produced.

“These changes reduce duplication, remove conflicting and confusing language between these instruments, enabling the planning system to function more efficiently.

“Making these changes now mean that New Zealanders can see some of the benefits from a more enabling, simpler planning system now, rather than waiting until our new planning system fully takes effect.

“After extensive public consultation last year, it is exciting to see these much-needed changes finalised following feedback from New Zealanders.

“These new and updated National Policy Statements will form the first tranche of revised National Direction under the new planning system and have been designed to integrate into the new system as cleanly as possible.”

Mr Jones says the changes recognise that developing New Zealand’s natural resources is about much more than extraction.

“We are ensuring that during consenting quarrying and mining are consistently treated as strategic activities that help meet our national and regional mineral needs, drives economic growth, and supports development, while being carried out responsibly.

“Developing our resources doesn’t begin and end with extraction and shouldn’t be considered as such; it’s about securing supply chains, boosting exports, and delivering lasting benefits for all New Zealanders,” Mr Jones says.

“The changes that come into effect today also include coastal policy changes to make it easier to consent activities such as renewable electricity generation and electricity transmission, aquaculture activities, and resource use,” says Mr Potaka.

“By streamlining the consenting process for these vital sectors, we’re enabling New Zealand to unlock new potential in sustainable energy and coastal industries, while maintaining strong environmental safeguards.”

Mr Jones says the Government has committed to growing aquaculture to generate $3 billion in annual revenue by 2035.

“The changes to the NZCPS announced today are an important step toward making that happen.

“The NZCPS changes will better support aquaculture growth and strengthen how councils provide for settlement space under the Māori Commercial Aquaculture Claims Settlement Act. This will support greater Māori participation in the aquaculture sector and enable marine farmers to focus on producing world-class kaimoana,” Mr Jones says.

Background information

National Direction refers to the set of rules and policies under the Resource Management Act (RMA) that guide councils in developing plans and making consent decisions.

Ten new or amended national direction instruments come into force today, forming the first tranche of significant reform after being consulted on in 2025.

The new and amended instruments were formally gazetted on 18 December 2025 and take legal effect on 15 January 2026.

More guidance and information about the changes can be found on RMA National Direction updated | Ministry for the Environment.

A second tranche of RMA national direction instruments, including five further National Environmental Standards, will be considered by Cabinet in the coming months.

Integration With the New Planning System

All amended and new RMA national direction instruments will continue to operate under the RMA and will be integrated into the new planning system.

The Planning Bill and the Natural Environment Bill, introduced in December 2025, will establish a modern framework for national direction, ensuring councils, iwi, and applicants experience a smooth transition and continued clarity.

