‘Huge amount of luck’ led to discover of tramper missing since last year

Two people who stumbled upon a tramper missing for almost three weeks in the upper South Island were in the right place at the right time.

Graham Garnett, 66, was found by sheltering in a hut in Kahurangi National Park by a helicopter pilot and council staff member on Sunday afternoon, 19 days after he was reported overdue.

Heliventures NZ chief executive Nicki McMillan said on Monday a pilot and a West Coast Regional Council staff member found Garnett while they were installing signs at Venus Hut ahead of a pest control operation.

“We are thrilled with the great news and while being immensely proud of our staff, there was a huge amount of luck involved. We were in the right place at the right time and are extremely happy and relieved for Graham and his family and friends, who have undoubtedly been through an extremely difficult time over the past few weeks.”

A West Coast Regional Council environmental sciences group manager Shanti Morgan said two staff members were involved in the rescue of the missing tramper from Venus Hut on Sunday along with helicopter staff and others.

She said the council was very proud of the staff members and their role in the rescue.

Police said Garnett had been through “quite an ordeal” during his weeks in the bush.

“Graham has been transported to Nelson Hospital, where he has been re-united with his family,” Police Search and Rescue sergeant Jonny Evans said on Sunday.

Garnett had failed to return home from a hike in the national park on 30 December.

“This is an amazing result,” Evans said. “We are so pleased for Graham and his loved ones.

“Obviously, he has been through quite an ordeal and everyone involved in the search is delighted to hear that Graham has been found alive.”

Police search and rescue said they would suspend their extensive search for Garnett last week.

Four specialist canyon teams, as well as a Defence Force NH90 helicopter, were involved in the search.

