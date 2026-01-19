Watch live: Labour’s Chris Hipkins responds to Luxon’s State of the Nation address

Source: Radio New Zealand

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is responding to the Prime Minister’s State of the Nation address.

Christopher Luxon has delivered his first speech of the year, to the Auckland Business Chamber.

Luxon launched a defence of his government’s progress and reform programme, and promised there would be no deviation from its plan should it win a second term.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

He said National would continue with its savings programme at this year’s Budget, and that there would be no “extravagant” election promises from National this election, saying any party that wanted to increase spending would need to increase borrowing or taxes.

Hipkins is expected to speak at about 3pm.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand