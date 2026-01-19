Teen’s epic solo 3000km cycling trip from Cape Reinga to Bluff

Source: Radio New Zealand

Fourteen-year-old Mahe Braaksma’s idea of fun over the summer school holidays looks a little different than your typical teen. He was pedalling the length of New Zealand — 3000km — on his own.

The Fiordland College student completed the month-long solo ride from Cape Reinga to Bluff, raising thousands of dollars along the way for the Fiordland Marine Search and Rescue team, where his dad works.

Braaksma told RNZ it was a long-held dream. He had envisioned tackling the route alone two years ago, when he completed the same trip with his family.

Mahe Braaksma beat his goal of raising $7000 for the Fiordland Marine Search and Rescue team, where his dad works.

