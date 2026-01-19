Sheep die after truck crash in Wairoa

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Sheer have died after a truck with a number of livestock on board overturned.

The incident has closed State Highway 2, between Cricklewood Road and Kiwi Valley Road, in Wairoa.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash around 10.40am on Monday.

They confirmed an unknown number of sheep had died, but the driver was uninjured.

