Sheep die after truck crash in Wairoa

By
MIL OSI
-
0
3

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police attended the single vehicle crash where several sheep died. RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Sheer have died after a truck with a number of livestock on board overturned.

The incident has closed State Highway 2, between Cricklewood Road and Kiwi Valley Road, in Wairoa.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash around 10.40am on Monday.

They confirmed an unknown number of sheep had died, but the driver was uninjured.

