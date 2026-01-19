Phoenix continue unbeaten start to year

Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP / Photosport

The Wellington Phoenix continued their unbeaten start to 2026 with another statement win on the road.

The Phoenix upset second-placed Sydney FC 2-0 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, a fortnight after knocking over the then third-placed Roar 3-0 in Brisbane.

Carlo Armiento, on his return from suspension, gave the ‘Nix the halftime lead with a goal from a free kick before Isaac Hughes doubled Wellington’s advantage shortly after the hour mark by scoring his second header in as many games.

Sydney FC played the entirety of the second half with 10 men after having a player sent off shortly before the interval, and rarely threatened the Phoenix goal throughout the 90 minutes.

The result lifts Wellington to eighth on the ladder, just two points outside the top six and with a game in hand over the three sides that occupy the final three finals berths.

Phoenix head coach Giancarlo Italiano said it was a good 90-minute performance.

“We came here with a gameplan and the boys executed very well in the first half and showed a lot of discipline,” Italiano told media post-match.

“In the second half, we adjusted a couple of things and it’s very hard to play against 10 men, but the boys executed very well.

“I’m very happy that some players came on as well and we were able to influence the game with the subs.”

It’s Italiano’s second win over his close friend and former Nix head coach Ufuk Talay.

“We have so much respect for each other. Uffy is really astute when it comes to tactical changes and seeing the game.

“I do have an advantage that I’ve worked with him for so long and also we probably did a couple of things that he wasn’t expecting today.

“But again, I’m not expecting an easy game now when they come back home in a couple of weeks.”

Giancarlo Italiano made one change to the XI which started last Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Adelaide United with Armiento returning from suspension in place of Lukas Kelly-Heald, who was named amongst the substitutes.

Twin brother Alby Kelly-Heald was also back on the bench along with new signing Bill Tuiloma, who was available to make his Phoenix and A-League debut.

The Wellington Phoenix will stay over in New South Wales as they are back in action against the Jets in Newcastle on Friday night.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand