Fire crews respond to blaze at egg carton factory overnight in Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Half a dozen fire trucks were called to a South Auckland egg carton factory overnight.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said seven fire trucks were called to a commercial building on Bairds Road in Ōtara just after midnight Monday.

He said the fire was contained to just machinery, but it was well involved when crews arrived.

The fire was extinguished by 2am.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand