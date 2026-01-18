Red panda Sundar dies after decade at Wellington Zoo

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/Te Nukuao Wellington Zoo

Staff at Te Nukuau Wellington Zoo are mourning the death of Sundar, one of the zoo’s popular red pandas and a familiar face to generations of visitors.

Sundar was euthanised last weekend at the age of 12 after his health declined, with keepers and veterinarians concerned he was experiencing ongoing pain from a hip condition and age-related dental disease.

Acting animal care manager Rob Harland said the decision was not taken lightly, but was made in the interests of Sundar’s welfare.

“He was a pretty old animal,” Harland said.

“Red pandas in the wild typically live between eight and 10 years. In human care they can live a bit longer, and Sundar was over 12 and a half, so he was quite elderly.”

Harland said Sundar had been closely monitored and received a series of medical interventions, but arthritic changes in his hips were increasingly affecting his ability to climb, a vital behaviour for the largely tree-dwelling species.

“If they lose the ability to climb efficiently, their ability to behave in a species-typical way is impacted quite a lot,” he said.

“We felt it was the kindest thing to do.”

Zoo staff said Sundar’s loss had been felt deeply by the team, many of whom had cared for him for more than a decade.

“It’s been a sad week for the keepers, the veterinary team, and everyone at the zoo,” Harland said.

“He was a beloved animal, and when you’ve invested so much time and care over so many years, saying goodbye is really hard.”

Sundar arrived at Wellington Zoo from Auckland Zoo more than 11 years ago as part of an international conservation breeding programme for the endangered species. He later became a father, with his son Ngima born at the zoo in a rare and celebrated breeding success.

Harland said Sundar was also one of the zoo’s standout animal ambassadors, particularly through the Close Encounter programme.

“Over the years he met thousands of visitors, helped people learn about red pandas, and even met prime ministers and other well-known guests,” he said.

“He was an incredible ambassador for his species.”

Red pandas are classified as endangered, with an estimated wild population of around 2,500.

Habitat loss remains the biggest threat to their survival, with many populations living in remote and politically complex regions.

“That’s what makes the work we do in zoos so important,” Harland said.

“It helps build understanding, knowledge, and support for conservation efforts in the wild.”

Wellington Zoo is now home to two red pandas: Sundar’s breeding partner Khusi and their son Ngima, who live separately in line with the species’ typically solitary nature.

While keepers believe the remaining pandas were unlikely to have been affected by Sundar’s passing, Harland said staff will take time to grieve.

“One of the things we focus on in zoos is making sure an animal’s welfare is prioritised at the beginning, middle and end of their life,” he said.

“As sad as it is, we know this was the right decision for Sundar.”

The zoo may look to bring in another red panda in the future as part of the international breeding programme, but for now the focus is on caring for Khusi and Ngima.

