NZ Breakers beat Cairns Taipans to stay alive in NBL playoff pursuit

Source: Radio New Zealand

© Photosport Ltd 2025 www.photosport.nz

NZ Breakers NBL season is still alive, after they beat Cairns Taipans 104-86 in their latest match.

The win was their second in a row and was largely built on a dominant performance from Sam Mennenga, who finished with 28 points and five rebounds.

The team now have a 10-15 record and remain in touch with the top six.

The Breakers started strongly to lead 26-21 at the end of the first quarter and, although the Taipans piled in 30 points in the second quarter, the Breakers weren’t rattled, as they still managed to lead at the half 55-51.

They then pushed out to a double-figure lead in the third term with a run of nine straight points, which set them on the path to the 18-point win.

Other strong contributors for the Breakers were Izaiah Brockington who scored 24 points, while Parker Jackson-Cartwright had 17 points, 10 assists and five steals, and ‘Next Star’ Karim Lopez 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Cairns coach Adam Forde was ejected, left fuming and baffled all season long about the lack of calls point guard Andrew Andrews has been getting.

That all spilled over midway through the second quarter, with another no-call, when Andrews took a hit to his head. Forde made his feelings known to the officials and he was sent packing.

Tall Blacks guard Mojave King had a strong game for the Taipans, finishing with 19 points.

The Breakers will now attempt to chase down sixth-placed Tasmania JackJumpers (12-13) with their next game at South East Melbourne on Wednesday.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand