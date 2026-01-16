Update: Tauranga homicide

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Varnam:

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with murder after the death of a man in Tauranga.

On Sunday 14 December, a man was located deceased at an address on Fraser Street after emergency services were called to the property at around 11.40am.

The woman, initially charged with assault on a person in a relationship, has today been charged with murder following further enquiries into the matter.

Police’s investigation into the death of the man is ongoing.

Tauranga Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about this incident or those involved.

If you can help, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking ‘Update Report’ or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 251214/9237.

