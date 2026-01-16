TVBS and Disney+ Achieve Record-Breaking Success with 40th Golden Disc Awards in Taiwan

Source: Media Outreach

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 January 2026 – TVBS, Taiwan’s leading media brand, successfully concluded its exclusive broadcast partnership with Disney+ for the 40th Golden Disc Awards (GDA).

JENNIE (BLACKPINK) at the 40th GDA at the Taipei Dome, Taiwan（TVBS）

Technical Excellence at Taipei Dome Widely recognized as the “Korean Grammys,” the GDA made its historic Taiwan debut on January 10 at the Taipei Dome. To ensure a premium experience for fans worldwide, the TVBS professional team deployed top-tier engineering services, successfully reducing transmission delay to nearly zero. With only a one-minute difference from the live event, TVBS provided a seamless, high-definition broadcast that captured every moment of the prestigious ceremony.

Industry Praise and Strategic Success TVBS’s technical precision and comprehensive coverage earned high praise from both the South Korean organizers and the Taiwanese host, Super Dome. Beyond the live broadcast, TVBS leveraged its cross-platform strength to produce real-time news features and viral fan-focused content, including highlights featuring Jolin Tsai and Greg Hsu. This achievement reflects TVBS’s core values of “Truth, Trust, and Technology,” reinforcing its position as the preferred partner for large-scale international events.

Actor Greg Hsu and LE SSERAFIM taking on the “OVERDRIVE” challenge（HLL ／ Super Dome／TVBS）

Record-Breaking Performance and Strategic Success The broadcast delivered historic results across both television and OTT platforms. According to ACNielsen reports, the ceremony was exceptionally well-received by female audiences on the TVBS Entertainment Channel, a success mirrored on Disney+ through impressive engagement. This milestone achievement combined TVBS’s industry-leading engineering excellence with Disney+’s global reach, effectively demonstrating the massive appeal and strategic success of this world-class viewing experience.

The night’s highlights featured global icons such as JENNIE and Stray Kids, alongside high-energy performances by BOYNEXTDOOR and Rookie Award winners CORTIS and ALLDAY PROJECT. As Taiwan’s most-used broadcast media brand for consecutive years, TVBS continues to lead the industry in bringing international cultural milestones to a global audience.

