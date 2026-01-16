Appeal for information following serious assault, Churton Park

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Acting Detective Sergeant Laura Murdoch:

Wellington Police investigating a number of serious assaults in Churton Park are appealing for information that may assist us in identifying the men pictured, as we believe they may be able to assist our investigation.

On Saturday 13 December 2025, Police were called to a premises in Churton Park where a gathering was taking place.

Around 90 young people were in attendance of the supervised invitation-only gathering, where at around 10.30pm four people arrived uninvited. The alleged offenders were masked, and one was armed with a weapon.

The alleged offenders have then conducted a planned, violent, unprovoked assault on seven young people in attendance of the gathering before fleeing the area.

The seven people received a range of injuries, from minor bruising to a fractured skull which required surgery. They are now all home and recovering from their injuries.

Police have been speaking with the victims, and the large number of witnesses at the gathering.

Our enquiries into the incident have established the alleged offenders attended the Mobil Gas Station in Johnsonville around 20 minutes prior to the assault.

An 18-year-old Tawa man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to injure, and common assault. He is due to appear in Wellington District Court on 29 January 2026.

Police are now appealing for information from the public that may help us in identifying the three people pictured as we believe they could assist in our enquiries.

One man is wearing a ‘36’ Pittsburgh Steelers NFL jersey, light coloured denim shorts, and blue and white basketball sneakers.

The second man is wearing a black hoodie with ‘Lakers’ printed on the front, dark-coloured shorts, white sneakers, and has a diamante stud earring in their left ear.

A third person cannot be seen in the images, however, has been described as wearing a grey hoodie, beige / grey shorts, and black sneakers.

If you know who these men may be, or attended the gathering, please get in touch with us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking ‘Update Report’, using the reference number 251217/8772.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or through 0800 555 111.

