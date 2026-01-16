MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificAustraliaCTFDJFKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandRadio New ZealandTransportVehicles After an epic journey around Australia, the Riley family’s world was shaken By MIL OSI - January 16, 2026 0 1 Source: Radio New Zealand Five years ago, Australian pastor David Riley, his wife, two high school aged daughters and their youngest son, set off on an epic journey to lap Australia. During that adventure, Riley came across the story of Nevill Westwood and Greg Davies, the first to lap the continent by car, driving a tiny Citroen cabriolet called Bubsie. The young pair left Perth bound for Darwin in Bubsie. They had been sent by their church with a simple, but daunting, task, to establish a mission in the Northern Territory. Nevill Westwood and Greg Davies became the first people to drive around Australia in 1925. Supplied – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand