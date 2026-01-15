Water Safety – Team effort saves three people from overturned vessel off Tolaga Bay

Source: Maritime New Zealand

Three people have been rescued after their crayfishing vessel overturned off Tolaga Bay today, thanks to a coordinated effort involving Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ), NZ Police, Coastguard Tautiaki Moana, the New Zealand Defence Force, the Eastland Rescue Helicopter, Surf Lifesaving NZ and local commercial operators.

Around 11 am, a commercial fishing vessel spotted the overturned boat and alerted NZ Police.

NZ Police immediately launched a search and rescue operation, sending Coastguard Gisborne’s vessel to the area. The Eastland Rescue Helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft with Police observers also joined the search, along with other commercial vessels nearby.

At 12:30 pm, NZ Police asked Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre for help with search planning and coordinating search aircraft. RCCNZ then coordinated with a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon, which offered to help and diverted from a training exercise in the Hauraki Gulf after hearing radio broadcasts about the incident.

Around 2 pm, RCCNZ took over coordination of the rescue, directing aircraft and providing search areas for vessels.

At 2:39 pm, the P-8A Poseidon spotted three people in the water. RCCNZ directed the rescue helicopter and Coastguard Gisborne vessel to the location. Coastguard volunteers in conjunction with three Surf Lifesaving IRBs recovered all three survivors and transported them to Tolaga Bay, confirming they were the only people on board. One person was in moderate condition and was transferred to an ambulance.

Alex Taylor, Watch Leader at Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre, said: “This was a fantastic example of agencies and local operators working together to achieve the best possible outcome. Everyone responded quickly and professionally, and that teamwork made all the difference.”

