Simple ways to reduce your exposure to microplastics around the home By MIL OSI - January 15, 2026 0 2 Source: Radio New Zealand If you're feeling concerned about microplastics it can be hard to know what to do about it. After all, aren't they everywhere? "We are constantly exposed to microplastics and nanoplastics, even smaller particles," Cassandra Rauert says. "We really don't have a good understanding of any links to potential health outcomes," the senior research fellow at The University of Queensland says. Rauert says she uses wooden chopping boards and cooking utensils instead of plastic as it's an "easy swap" to make. Caroline Attwood – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand