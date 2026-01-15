Scott Robertson sacking captures global headlines

Source: Radio New Zealand

John Cowpland / action press

The world’s media has reacted with surprise to the “jumpy” dumping of All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson.

Australian sport website The Roar headlined its report: “Razor gets the knife as All Blacks make cut-throat coaching call”.

“In a move straight out of the Rugby Australia playbook, the NZR have become jumpy after an underwhelming and dramatic, albeit moderately successful, two years in charge.

“The surprising departure of two well-credentialled coaches, including Leon MacDonald just months into his tenure because of “philosophical differences”, the clunky nature of their attack, and the side’s inability to problem solve on the run has led the NZR board to act.”

Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

The RugbyPass website looked at what lies ahead.

“While several names, such as Highlanders boss and former Japan coach Jamie Joseph, are swirling as potential replacements, what All Blacks fans know for certain is that a historic schedule awaits whoever is backed to lead the team moving forward.

“A new-look global calendar, which features the inaugural Nations Championship and the return of expanded tours with South Africa, packaged as ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’, demands the incoming All Blacks coach hit the ground running.”

Marty Melville/Photosport

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph took an Australian slant to its reportage.

“The All Blacks are on the hunt for a new coach to take them through to next year’s Rugby World Cup after Scott Robertson was sensationally sacked less than two years after taking on the job.

“Underperforming Wallabies’ coach Joe Schmidt has also been linked with a return to his homeland but has said he’s staying with Australia until his contract ends in July.

“Schmidt was spared the axe by Rugby Australia despite overseeing an abysmal run of defeats since taking over.”

Andy Jackson/Getty Images

ESPN examined the lead-up to the axe swinging.

“The All Blacks have parted ways with embattled coach Scott Robertson after a disappointing 2025 season.

“According to multiple reports, including from the NZ Herald, All Blacks on-field leaders had been critical of his strategy, communication, and selections in a year in which they a series of shock losses to the likes of South Africa, Argentina, and England.”

Lynne Cameron/ActionPress

Reuters agency said pressure had been slowly building for the 51-year-old.

“Speculation over Robertson’s future has mounted since December amid reports of friction between senior players and All Blacks staff.

“Robertson, who replaced Ian Foster after the 2023 World Cup, guided the All Blacks to 10 wins out of 13 tests in the 2025 season but the former Canterbury Crusaders coach came under pressure following a first-ever away defeat to Argentina and a record 43-10 loss to South Africa in Wellington.”

A process would commence immediately to find Robertson’s replacement, NZ Rugby said on Thursday.

In a statement, Robertson said coaching the All Blacks had been an honour.

“I am incredibly proud of what this team has achieved and of the progress we have made. We have brought through a talented group of young players, strengthened the depth across the squad, and set solid foundations for the years ahead,” he said.

“Following the end of year review I have taken time to reflect on some of the feedback.

“My priority has always been the success of the All Blacks and, after discussions with New Zealand Rugby, I believe it is in the best interests of the team for me to step aside.

“I have therefore reached an agreement with New Zealand Rugby to end my contract early so a new coaching group has the time it needs to prepare and take the team into the next World Cup.”

Robertson said he was “gutted by this outcome”.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand