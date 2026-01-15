Health warnings lifted from Lyttelton bays after sewage overflow

Source: Radio New Zealand

nigelspiers/123RF

Health warnings have been lifted at Corsair Bay and nearby beaches in Lyttelton Harbour after an overflow of raw sewage last weekend.

The sewage leak at the popular swimming spot was caused by a septic tank overflowing when bottles were flushed down public toilets.

A health warning was issued for Corsair Bay, Cass Bay and Rāpaki Bay on Saturday.

National Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton said the latest water testing results showed faecal bacteria levels at these sites were now below guideline values.

“This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination,” she said.

Christchurch City Council said the leak occurred after the septic system was blocked by items – including bottles – being put in the public toilets at Corsair Bay.

Council community parks manager Al Hardy said there were waste bins at the beach that people should have been using.

“The only thing that I can think is people may think that the council public facilities are more robust than their ones at home, but actually that’s not the case – if you clog your toilet at home, what does it do, it backs up on you, and the same thing has kind of occurred out here,” he said.

“The lucky thing is there’s a very small amount of waste that would’ve been overflowing it would’ve just been successive flushes if you will, once the system had backed up.”

The Canterbury Regional Council had been collecting water samples daily since the sewage leak.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand