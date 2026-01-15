‘Extensive damage’ to vehicles after crash involving police car

Source: Radio New Zealand

Both cars received “extensive” damage. Supplied / Cherie Player

Two people have minor injuries after a crash involving a police vehicle.

Senior sergeant Fane Troy said police were called about 3.15pm on Wednesday about the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Piarere.

It involved a police car and member of the public’s car.

The sole occuopants of the cars received minor injuries. Supplied / Cherie Player

“Both drivers, who were the sole occupants of the vehicles, received minor injuries and were assessed by ambulance staff on scene,” Troy said.

“Both vehicles received extensive damage, and the northbound lane is currently blocked.

“The Serious Crash [Unit] are in attendance.”

