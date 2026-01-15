Auckland Transport bus crashes into power pole, damages building

Source: Radio New Zealand

An Auckland Transport bus has crashed into a power pole, causing the pole to fall and damage a building.

Police said officers were in attendance at the crash at the intersection of Neville Street and Portage Road in New Lynn.

Photos from the scene show a traffic light pole has also been pulled down from the impact of the crash.

The crash, which has also seen damage to the Green Bay Auctions building, was reported about 4.30pm on Wednesday.

“The bus driver has not been seriously injured, however the pole is currently leaning against a vacant building.

“Traffic is being diverted away from a section of Portage Road as lines contractors are deployed to make the scene safe.”

Police said traffic was being diverted from a section of Portage Road as lines contractors work to make the scene safe.

“Police are at intersections with Clark Street and Hill Crescent.

“Please avoid the area if at all possible while the scene is cleared.”

A spokesperson for Green Bay Auctions said they would be needing a new sign.

They were glad no one had been serious hurt in the incident.

Auckland Transport has been contacted for comment.

