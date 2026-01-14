Person dead, three critically wounded in Horowhenua shooting

Source: Radio New Zealand

A person has been found dead and three people are in a critical condition after a shooting overnight in Horowhenua.

Police were called to a Waitārere Beach address near Levin at about 12.40am on Wednesday.

They found four people with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said a woman and two teenage boys have been taken to hospital in a critical condition. The woman was taken to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance and the two teenagers were flown to Wellington Hospital.

“Another young person who was at the address is physically unharmed and they are being given wrap-around support,” Grantham said.

He said the gun was found at the scene and a forensic examination of the property will take place on Wednesday.

Access to State Highway 1 from Waitārere Beach Road was closed overnight; however, it has since reopened under traffic management.

Grantham said police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the shooting, and officers would be visible around the area while an investigation is underway.

“This is a shocking incident for Waitārere Beach and the district,” Grantham said.

“This was a confronting scene, and I want to acknowledge the emergency personnel who responded to the call for help.

“We are still in the very early stages of our enquiries, but we are focused on understanding how and why this tragic event occurred.”

He said police will release more information when it becomes available.

