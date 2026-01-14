NCEA exam results can be accessed from today

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

More than 150,000 students in New Zealand, Niue and the Cook Islands can access their NCEA exam results today.

They can log into the Qualifications Authority’s website to see how they went.

The authority said students would be able to access their marked NCEA exam papers from 20 January.

It said scholarship exam results and papers would be available from 10 February.

The authority said students who found they had too few credits for an NCEA certificate should talk to their school or to Te Kura the Correspondence School.

It said students could request a review or reconsideration if they believed their answer booklet had not been marked correctly or results were not recorded accurately.

NZQA said students who had misplaced their National Student Number and password should use Awhina, NZQA’s online chatbot, or contact its contact centre on 0800 697 296.

The 2025 results will be closely watched due to some principals’ fears that high-stakes literacy and numeracy requirements will dent pass rates.

Results from last year’s literacy and numeracy tests indicated students’ from poor communities were less likely to pass.

The government is moving to replace NCEA with a new qualification that would be phased in from 2028-2030.

If the government stuck to its timetable, this year’s Year 10 cohort would be the last group to use NCEA and this year’s Year 9’s the first to use the new qualification.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand