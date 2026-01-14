Man in court after travelling four times over the posted speed limit, Southland

Source: New Zealand Police

A 63-year-old Southland man has sped his way into court after allegedly travelling at high speeds in Edendale.

On Wednesday 24 December, Police received multiple reports from members of the public of a black sports car speeding within the community.

Constable Julie Russell says it is alleged the man returned to the area multiple times, and in some instances took several people for rides in the vehicle.

“Thanks to information provided by the public, and through our initial enquiries, we identified the vehicle and its driver.”

The black 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was found to have allegedly travelled over four times the posted speed limit, as well as doing burnouts in the area.

“Not only is this a ridiculously dangerous speed, but this reckless driving may have had the potential to cause serious harm to a number of people.”

On Tuesday 13 January, Police executed a search warrant at a nearby property where the man was suspended from driving for 28 days and summonsed to court.

The Chevrolet Corvette, worth $160,000, was seized and impounded for 28 days.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who contacted Police at the time of the offending.

“This real time information is crucial in helping us know where to be and assists in our investigations, allowing us to take action like seizing vehicles and holding those responsible to account.”

“We appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage and is yet to contact us to please do so.”

If you have information that can assist in our enquiries, you can contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking ‘Update Report’, using the reference number 251227/2052.

The 63-year-old man is due to appear in Gore District Court on 11 February charged with sustained loss of traction and reckless driving.

