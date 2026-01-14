L’Authentique Chicken & Duck Parfait recalled following food safety failure

Source: Radio New Zealand

A specific batch of L’Authentique Chicken & Duck Parfait is being recalled following a failure of food safety controls.

The recall was published on the Ministry for Primary Industries website on Wednesday.

MPI said the parfait with a use by date on 24/08/26 was affected by the recall.

The parfait comes in a 100 gram glass jar and is sold throughout New Zealand at supermarkets and other retailers.

The product has not been exported, MPI said.

“Customers are asked to check the date mark on the lid of the product.

“Affected product should not be consumed. There have been no reports of associated illness. However, if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.

“Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.”

For any retailers selling the parfait, they are expected to download a notice of the recall and display it in store for one month.

Anyone with questions can contact Charcuterie du Pacifique Sud Limited on 09 303 2444.

Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz