Jellybeans and water safety: Operation Neptune keeping Waikato boaties safe

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Libby Kirkby-McLeod

An estimated 160,000 recreational boaties launch into the waters in and around Waikato each year.

With numbers particularly high over summer time, the Waikato region bolsters its harbourmaster team through Operation Neptune, enabling daily patrols on the lakes, rivers, and coasts of the region.

To staff Operation Neptune, the regular harbourmaster team of nine swelled to up to 27, with volunteers like Nicki Wilson joining the team for a few weeks.

In her regular job, Wilson is a hydrogeologist for the regional council.

This was her second summer working on Operation Neptune.

“The maritime team asked for additional volunteers over the summer period and I thought, oh this sounds like fun,” she said.

Together, deputy regional harbourmaster Shane Miles and Wilson cruise around, survey boaties for Maritime New Zealand, stop people who are breaking the rules, and hand out jellybeans and water safety information.

RNZ / Libby Kirkby-McLeod

During lunchtime while the sun sparkled off the waters of Waikato River, RNZ jumped onboard.

Starting at Lake Karāpiro, the boat cruised up river and it didn’t take long for Miles to spot a jet ski towing a sea biscuit with both riders on the ski not wearing life jackets.

Miles hailed them, told them what was wrong and asked if they knew that in Waikato jet ski riders must wear life jackets.

“I did, I was just silly,” said the jet ski driver who lived locally.

Miles said there were a few common issues they were looking out for during Operation Neptune.

“Definitely we are looking for people to be wearing life jackets, we are looking for them operating at a safe speed when they are close to shore or by a person in the water, and we are looking that they have got an observer or a third person on board watching when they are towing,” he said.

RNZ / Libby Kirkby-McLeod

The local jet skiers were likely to receive a $200 fine for breaching the life jacket rule, but they did have an observer and the kids on the sea biscuit were all wearing life jackets.

“Are the kids on the back allowed jellybeans since they are wearing life jackets?” asked Miles.

Continuing down the river near Horahora domain, they pull up alongside another jet ski to check in with the driver.

“How old are you guys?” asked Wilson of the two young people on the ski.

There is no national safe practice standard for water skiing and boating in New Zealand. Instead, the rules are set region by region by local council bylaws.

In Waikato, 15 is the legal age to drive a jet ski and these young people got a packet of jellybeans each for knowing and following the rules.

While idling, a boat approached and told the harbourmaster a vessel was in trouble around the bend.

Miles and Wilson cruised over to check it out.

RNZ / Libby Kirkby-McLeod

“Everyone happy?” asked Miles as they approach a couple with three young children aboard the drifting boat.

The skipper explained that after a couple of happy hours on the water, the boat engine suddenly stopped responding.

A tow rope was attached and the harbourmaster vessel took the boat back to shore.

The family were all wearing life jackets and three packets of jellybeans were thrown over to the children, putting smiles back on their faces.

With the family safely returned to shore the harbourmaster turned around and headed back up the river to Karāpiro domain to drop RNZ off.

They pass the earlier jet ski near Keeley’s Landing – the mates were still out enjoying the water, and Miles noted everyone was now wearing life jackets.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand