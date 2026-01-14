Investigation into whether spate of aggravated robberies at Hutt Valley bars linked

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A police investigation into whether a spate of aggravated robberies at Hutt Valley bars are linked is underway.

Police said the most recent bar targeted was on King St in Upper Hutt on Saturday.

Other robberies occurred at a bar on Evans St in Stokes Valley on New Years Day and on Ward St in Upper Hutt earlier in December.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd of Hutt Valley Police said they were trying to figure out if the robberies were linked.

“There are some similarities and the investigation team is working to establish if these have all been committed by the same offender or offenders.”

Police appeal for information

Police said the most recent robbery occurred about 1.30am on Saturday when two people brandishing weapons approached bar staff.

“After making various demands the offenders fled in a vehicle belonging to a staff member,” Todd said.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Sinclair St in Upper Hutt.

Todd said one man was wearing a black beanie, a dark coloured sweatshirt and long pants, and had a blue cloth over his face.

Another man wore a beanie, a ‘Nike Academy’ sweatshirt with distinctive white stripes and dark coloured long pants, and also had a cloth over his face.

Police had some CCTV, Todd said, but were appealing for any members of the public with information or footage to contact them.

Police were particularly interested in any footage that shows the movement of people or vehicles near King and Sinclair Streets between 11pm on Friday and 2.30 am on Saturday.

Police to speak to bar owners

Police said they would be contacting bar owners in the Hutt Valley and wider Wellington District this week to offer support and talk to them about staff safety procedures.

If anyone was confronted by a person with a weapon, they said they should remain calm and do whatever was needed to avoid things escalating.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand