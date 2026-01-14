‘Dilbert’ comic creator Scott Adams dies

Scott Adams, the creator of the popular comic strip Dilbert, has died, according to an announcement on his social media pages.

Adams, who was 68, announced in May that he’d been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Dilbert, a chronicle of the indignities of American office work, was one of the country’s most widely read comic strips from its breakout success in the 1990s until February 2023, when Adams made racist comments against Black Americans, calling them a “hate group” that white people should “get the hell away from,” in response to a dubious poll about whether it’s “OK to be white.” Hundreds of newspapers stopped carrying Dilbert within days, and the strip was soon dropped by its distributor.

