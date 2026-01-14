ASB Classic: Gael Monfils’ title defence over at first hurdle

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

French tennis player Gael Monfils’ fifth and last appearance at Auckland’s ASB Classic, hasn’t been one for the history books, but his contribution to the tournament down through the years, will live long in the memory.

The 39-year-old was beaten in the first round by Hungarian Fabian Marozsan last night, 7-5 3-6 4-6, in a battle which lasted just on two hours, meaning his title defence was over in the opening round.

The match had a similar feel to the first round matchup between the two in 2024, which Marozsan also won in three sets.

Monfils has finished his Auckland career with a 8-4 record, first coming to the tournament in 2007, when he was beaten in the first round by Spain’s Alberto Martin.

Six years later, he was back for his second visit, which was much more successful.

He won three matches before being beaten by another Spaniard David Ferrer in the semi-finals.

His crowning glory though, was last year, when he won the title, beating Belgium’s Zizou Bergs 6-3 6-4.

“I have, of course, great memories, being playing here in my early age,” he said on Sky Sport after last night’s defeat.

“It’s been a big honour for me to play here in a special country, a great culture. I was very lucky and fortunate last year to win this title. For me, Auckland is in a special place in my heart, so thank you very much.

“You have a lovely country. It won’t be my last time here, that’s for sure. I want my daughter to discover your country. So I’ll be coming, not for tennis, but to visit,” Monfils said.

Monfils’ wife, Ukrainian veteran Elina Svitolina won the ASB Classic women’s tournament on Sunday.

Marozsan, in the meantime, will be back on court tonight in the second round, when he faces Norweigan and second seed Casper Ruud for a spot in the quarter finals.

